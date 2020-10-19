We are looking at the warmest day of the week with daytime highs set for the upper 50s to low 60s. Take advantage! By the end of the week we are into the low 30s. It's going to feel like we skipped the rest of fall and ran straight into winter. Overnight lows this week will be frigid, so if you haven't already it's definitely time to grab the extra blanket for the bed.
Winds are yet again our biggest weather factor for the day. Sustained winds at 15-20mph are anticipated with gusts around 30-35mph. Back toward Ellensburg with a Wind Advisory in place this afternoon into tonight we will look for gusts around 45mph at times. Both hands on the wheel if you're driving that way!
