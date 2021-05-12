This afternoon we will look for a mix of sun and clouds. Some of those clouds will squeeze out some showers across the Inland Northwest. Most of those showers should be contained to the Northern Mountains. Models now are indicating a light band of showers could stretch down toward Spokane just in time for drive time traffic, so that will be something to keep in mind.
When it comes to daytime highs they are still climbing! We hit the low 70s today, but tomorrow we rise all the way into the mid to upper 70s. By the weekend we will be seeing the 80s.