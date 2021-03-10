Pushing into the afternoon hours things aren't looking too bad! In fact, we will expect mostly sunny skies with the chance for a few isolated showers in time for your commute home. Within those showers graupel will be possible. Some light mountain snow showers are also expected as the snow level rises to 3100ft for the second half of the day.
Daytime highs are expected to hit right about average or just above as we move into the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight some patchy fog is expected as we dip down to the upper 20s.
If you're a fan of above average temperatures I've got some good news for you! We are kicking off a warming trend. Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the week as we head toward 60°.