Mostly sunny skies and a calm wind are making for a great day to get out and about while we continue to sit under that ridge of high pressure. Temperatures should head into the mid 40's before dropping to the low 30's tonight. We will expect mostly cloudy skies and will look for a chance of some flurries/sprinkles during the overnight hours.
That weak system could linger into the start of your day tomorrow. All in all another quiet day is anticipated with partly sunny skies and a light wind. Temperatures will shoot for the upper 40's. By Friday, we are talking 50's!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.