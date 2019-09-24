HAYDEN, Idaho - It started at the intersection of Maple Street and Dakota Avenue in Hayden.
Jessica Bolt’s daughter says she noticed a car driving up and down the street several times.
“They were probably just turning around or something,” Bolt said recounting what her daughter told her.
Bolt says her daughter and her daughters friend thought nothing of it, so they kept walking.
But then, Bolt says, it happened again, further down Maple Street.
“Two men got out of the car and the girls hopped the fence at the church right there, not sure what to do,” Bolt said.
Bolt says the two men got back in their car and sped off after her daughter’s friends yelled for them.
Feeling uneasy, Bolt filed a police report with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
But then she noticed people on social media posting similar instances happening around Hayden, matching a similar description of the two men.
Bolt joined the digital conversation, saying one of the men looked like he was in his 30’s with a bald head and the other may have been in his 50’s with grey hair.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that they are looking into this claim and another one that happened on September 13th, 2019, when a similar situation happened in the same spot at Dakota Avenue and Maple Street.
The sheriff’s office says both instances involved a car described as either an 2000’s Pontiac Sunfire or a Cheverolet Cavalier.
Bolt has a message for parents.
“Warn your kids, explain to them that it's ok for them to pound on a door if they feel like they are in danger,” she said.
Anyone with information into these two cases is urged to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.