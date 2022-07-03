As a storm system moves through the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing advisories, warnings, and special weather statements to residents in areas facing potential hazards.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Colville, Kettle Falls, Marcus, and Evans. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and half-dollar sized hail may hit the area.
Our weather forecaster, Ashley Loaeza, reminds folks, "When thunder roars, go indoors!"
Showers and thunderstorms impacting much of central and eastern WA today. This was taken earlier this afternoon in the West Hills area of Spokane. Gusty winds, hail, thunder and lightening. We say it all the time, but it’s important…when thunder roars go indoors! pic.twitter.com/aSDqE3NtL7— Ashley Loaeza (@ashleyloaeza) July 3, 2022
Previous:
NWS has issued a flash flood warning to the area around Twin Lakes, including Inchelium, Cedonia, and Fruitland. They urge those in the area to seek higher ground and move away from the burn scar area.
A flash flood warning has been issued to Stevens County, in effect until 3:15 p.m. this afternoon. NWS warns those in the area to immediately move to higher ground, and quickly move away from the burn scar area.
NWS estimates .5 to 1 inch of rain has fallen already, which could be very dangerous at the Ford/Corkscrew burn scar in southern Stevens County.
A strong thunderstorm has moved up to east of Long Lake and Ford, making its way northeast. Torrential rain and gusts up to 50 mph could impact the area, as well as penny-sized hail.
Additionally, a special weather statement for the same conditions was issued for Deer Park and Ford area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
Previous:
NWS has issued a flood advisory for parts of Lincoln County, including Lincoln, Wilbur, Creston, Coffeepot Lake, and Sherman as torrential downpours began battering the area around noon.
A strong thunderstorm along US-2 near Creston and Lincoln also caused concern, with potential hazards including wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, penny-sized hail, and lightning.
A special weather statement has been issued to parts of Whitman County, including Oakesdale, Malden, and Steptoe as well.
The is just one of several expected weather events expected to hit the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the weekend. A flood advisory was also issued for parts of Douglas County, and a weather statement issued for Okanogan County to warn residents of high wind gusts and hail.
This weather system began over southern Washington and is expected to move northward through the afternoon. NWS states the strongest storms are expected over the nothern mountains, from Cascades to northern Idaho. Flash flooding, hail, and lighting are expected.
People recreating outdoors, especially on the water, should keep a close eye on the weather and take shelter if it worsens immediately!
Here's today's model radar. Afternoon convection starts over Southern WA and moves North through the afternoon. Strongest storms are expected over the northern mountains from Cascades to North ID. Impacts include flash flooding, hail, and lightning. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/KBfc4hWUzZ— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 3, 2022