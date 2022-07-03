Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stevens, north central Spokane and south central Pend Oreille Counties through 215 PM PDT... At 145 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deer Park, or 24 miles north of Spokane, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Deer Park, Loon Lake and Clayton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH