Warrant filed to investigate scene of deadly Browne's Addition apartment fire for possible arson

Spokane Police Detectives have filed a warrant to investigate the scene of an apartment fire that killed two people in Browne's Addition for possible arson.
The fire happened in the early hours of Monday morning at the Tiffany Manor apartments, killing Sherri Vick and Peggie Titus who lived on the third floor in separate units.
Court documents show that while on scene, Spokane Police officers spoke with a man who lives at the complex who told them that earlier that night, he heard Vick arguing with three people at the bottom of the complex stairs.
According to the witness, Vick was someone who "kept an eye on the property and routinely argued with transients who trespassed on the property." He said that it appeared the three people were using a hose that was attached to the building, and yelled "F*** you" to Vick before leaving the area.
Later, the documents read "At this time it is undetermined if the cause of the fire is accidental or intentional."
Spokane Fire Investigators will search the property and attempt to locate where the fire started, and any possible causes. They will collect any combustible materials around the origin of the fire when it is determined, as well as looking for any possible accelerants or materials used to start a fire.
Due to the structural damage to the complex and the neighboring apartment complex that was also damaged during the fire, access to the building will be limited. Due to this, the documents note that the investigation may take multiple days.