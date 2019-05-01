A U.S. Senator's response to a Chase Bank "Monday Motivation" tweet has been going viral for its savagery this week.
Chase's original post, which has since been deleted, was directed towards customers with lower account balances. It featured a fictional conversation between a customer and their bank account, with the bank account offering tips on splurging and why their balance might be "so low."
The tweet quickly drew criticism, and the democratic Massachussets rep stepped in with the same conversation format, but brought up when the bank received a $25 billion taxpayer-funded bailout during a 2008 financial crisis.
.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019
Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout
Workers: employers don’t pay living wages
Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings
Chase: guess we’ll never know
Everyone: seriously?
#MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE
Warren followed the tweet swapping out the #MondayMotivation hashtag for #MoneyMotivation.
Chase admitted their mistake, saying in a tweet: " Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world."
Warren has recently been in the news after proposing a $640 billion college debt forgiveness plan.