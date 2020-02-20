OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Lieutenant Gov. Cyrus Habib is endorsing former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president and joining his campaign as the western co-chair.
Lieutenant Gov. Habib posted the announcement on his Twitter account along with his official statement, which reads:
"If Democrats are going to wing this presidential race, we need a candidate who can united the country while delivering on progressive promises.
"Having known and worked with Pete for 15 years, I have every confidence that he is the candidate that will defeat Donald Trump. Pete is offering a fresh perspective with a vision to move this country forward.
"Pete is the kind of person who stick to his principals, cares deeply about the people he serves, and prioritizes results over rhetoric. I am proud to offer him my endorsement in his historic campaign for president."
I'm thrilled to announce that I'm endorsing @PeteButtigieg for President, and that I'm joining @PeteForAmerica as Co-Chair for the Western U.S.! If we are going to win this race, we need someone who can deliver on progressive promises -- Pete is that candidate. My statement here: pic.twitter.com/7Qc9D2cS8z— Cyrus Habib (@cyrushabib) February 20, 2020
KHQ has reached out to Lieutenant Gov. Habib for a statement regarding what his role will entail as western co-chair of Pete for America. We have not heard back.
