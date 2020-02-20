PHOTO: Washington State Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib

Photo courtesy: Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib on Facebook

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Lieutenant Gov. Cyrus Habib is endorsing former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president and joining his campaign as the western co-chair.

Lieutenant Gov. Habib posted the announcement on his Twitter account along with his official statement, which reads:

"If Democrats are going to wing this presidential race, we need a candidate who can united the country while delivering on progressive promises.

"Having known and worked with Pete for 15 years, I have every confidence that he is the candidate that will defeat Donald Trump. Pete is offering a fresh perspective with a vision to move this country forward.

"Pete is the kind of person who stick to his principals, cares deeply about the people he serves, and prioritizes results over rhetoric. I am proud to offer him my endorsement in his historic campaign for president."

KHQ has reached out to Lieutenant Gov. Habib for a statement regarding what his role will entail as western co-chair of Pete for America. We have not heard back. 

Tags