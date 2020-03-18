SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington state Supreme Court is suspending all evictions through April 27, 2020 in Spokane County.
According to the executive order, the Washington State Supreme Court is granting emergency authority to the Spokane County Superior Court to "adopt, modify and suspend court rules and order, and to take further actions concerning court operations, as warranted to address the current state of emergency."
The order takes effect immediately and can be modified or suspended at anytime while in a state of emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.