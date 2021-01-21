When the FDA is asked to endorse the distribution of a new vaccine, the agency calls a panel of outside experts to carefully consider all available scientific evidence and recommend whether the safety benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks. On Dec. 10, that advisory panel met, discussed evidence, and voted to recommend that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine should go to market for all Americans aged 16 and over.

The next day, the FDA followed its committee's recommendation by officially granting the vaccine Emergency Use Authorization. Moderna’s vaccine was up next.