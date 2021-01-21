The Washington Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon that all residents in nursing homes in Washington have received the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a tweet the DOH said its still working on the rest of long-term care.
Residents in Nursing homes and in long-term care as well as people in healthcare are part of of phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.
Washington State is now transitioning to phase 1b.
Phase 1b includes: Tier 1 includes all people 65 years and older, People 50 years and older in multigenerational households.
Tier 2 includes High-risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings.
Tier 3 includes People 16 years and older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions.
Tier 4 includes High risk critical workers under age 50 in certain congregate settings (as noted above in Tier 2), People (residents, staff, volunteers) in congregate living settings (e.g., correction facilities, prisons, jails, detention centers; group homes for people with disabilities) and people experiencing homelessness that access services or live in congregate settings (e.g., shelters, temporary housing).
You can find when you are eligible for a vaccine by using the Washington Phase Finder tool. You can also sign up for a text alert for when vaccine is available to you.
