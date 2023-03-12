The Washington State University women's basketball team is set to play Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Washington State University women's basketball team is set to play Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament.

They'll play in Villanova, Pennsylvania on Saturday as a five seed.

The Cougars made history as the first WSU team to win the Pac-12 since 1941, when the men's team won the regular season conference championship. This year's Cougs beat UCLA 65-61 to accomplish that and guarantee themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

We're covering the NCAA Tournament seed announcements, including reactions from players and fans until 7 p.m. You can watch that here.

