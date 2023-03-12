The Washington State University women's basketball team is set to play Florida Gulf Coast in the NCAA Tournament.
They'll play in Villanova, Pennsylvania on Saturday as a five seed.
The Cougars made history as the first WSU team to win the Pac-12 since 1941, when the men's team won the regular season conference championship. This year's Cougs beat UCLA 65-61 to accomplish that and guarantee themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
We're covering the NCAA Tournament seed announcements, including reactions from players and fans until 7 p.m. You can watch that here.