OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is joining a 21-state effort to support the U.S Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho's new abortion law.
The law is set to go into effect later this month and Ferguson agrees that it does not have adequate exemptions for emergency care to protect the health of pregnant people.
The lawsuit claims Idaho's law violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) which requires hospitals to provide emergency care to all patients.
Ferguson is also arguing that the law will burden Washington's healthcare systems as more Idahoans travel for reproductive care and that Washington residents in Idaho for school will not have proper access to care.