The Washington state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a disabled woman who died earlier this year after a caretaker gave her a lethal dose of vinegar instead of medication.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the Spokane Police said they couldn't pursue charges.
In the court filing from last week, the attorney general's office investigator described how the caretaker acted negligently, committing second-degree manslaughter and third-degree assault.
Sixty-four-year-old Marion Wilson was receiving care at an Aacres facility for two years before she died on February 27.
After the incident, in July, the Department of Social Services halted placement of clients at Aacres facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.