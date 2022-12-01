OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Southern Resident orcas could get some more space, after a new report recommended a 1,000-yard buffer around the endangered whales.
The 86-page report, released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), suggested the state legislature increase the buffer for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators in order to support orca recovery.
The report came in response to Senate Bill 5577. It considered the effectiveness of rules for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators aimed at protecting Southern Residents from noise and disturbance.
Southern Resident killer whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 2005. WDFD said they face three main threats: lack of food, contaminants in their food and vessel noise and disturbance as they forage and communicate using echolocation.
The Center for Whale Research’s September 2022 census recorded the Southern Resident population at just 73 individuals.
This summer, WDFD designated 12 Southern Residents as vulnerable after researchers found they were in the lowest body condition state, the bottom 20% for the whale’s age and sex, which is associated with a two-to-three times higher rate of mortality.
"We appreciate legislative leaders inviting an opportunity to reflect on our current statutes for recreational boaters and commercial whale watching operators," said Julie Watson, Ph.D., WDFW's killer whale policy lead. "Given the dire state of the Southern Resident killer whale population and the latest science on vessel impacts on foraging success, implementing the report's recommendation to update the buffer around Southern Residents would support recovery of this endangered population."
WDFD's report recommends maintaining the definition of commercial whale watching and the license requirement, but suggested changes to reduce the potential financial and administrative burden of the license and rules.
The report doesn’t suggest any changes to commercial or recreational viewing of other, healthier populations such as Bigg's killer whales, humpback whales, gray whales or any other whale species currently in the area, which comprise most whale-watching opportunities in Washington.
In addition to what WDFD called the best available science since the commercial whale watching rules were adopted two years ago, WDFD gathered input via a public survey with more than 800 respondents and focus group discussions with various stakeholders. WDFD also sought coordination through an intergovernmental group with local, state, federal, Canadian and tribal government representation.