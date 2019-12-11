Washington apples license plate proposed; revenue would benefit Washington Apple Education Foundation

WENATCHEE, WA - The Washington Apple Commission is proposing a new Washington specialty license plate to celebrate Washington apples, the state’s leading agricultural commodity and support the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF).
The revenue generated from sales of the specialty license plate will be donated to the tree fruit industry’s official charity, the Washington Apple Education Foundation, which provides financial assistance, professional employment preparedness training and mentorship to students with ties to the apple industry pursuing a higher education.
“We are excited to be the beneficiary of the new Washington Apples license plates," said Jennifer Witherbee, Executive Director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation. "Funds generated through this endeavor will help driven students from tree fruit communities attend college and successfully graduate with a career plan.”
Senator Brad Hawkins will be introducing the bill to legislation in January 2020 and is collaborating on advocacy for the approval of the specialty license plate.
“I’m a big supporter of Washington apples and believe this bill will bring awareness to the industry and help raise money for local scholarships," said Senator Hawkins. "The Washington Apple Commission and Washington Apple Education Foundation do great work, so I am excited to partner with them on what should certainly be a well-supported bill. I don’t expect controversy but competing with other bills and passing anything in a short session is a challenge.”
For a new specialty license plate to be considered, 3,500 signatures must be collected in support. Those interested in supporting Washington apples, may add their electronic signature on the petition page www.ipetitions.com/petition/washington-apples-license-plate.
