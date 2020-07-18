Washington Governor Inslee's new ban on live entertainment raises concerns for local artists who count on creative performance solutions to help them survive the pandemic.
The Inland Northwest Opera is one of them. General and artistic director Dawn Wolski said the INO is drawing inspiration from history to safely bring live opera from the stage to the community.
"When telegrams were very popular, they had singing telegrams at times," Wolski said. "My artists just bring two arias to your lawn or backyard."
The "Opera Grams" are available in Washington and Idaho. Wolski said the performances are usually less than 10 minutes long, but they bring hope to those who love and miss the arts.
"We had a woman here on the South Hill who said, 'I couldn't strop crying after your artists left," Wolski said. "'I really did not realize how much I needed that little bit of live art."
Governor Inslee's new order casts the backyard performance's future in an uncertain light. Wolski said the mandate is a one size fits all solution to a problem that isn't one size fits all. She requires her singers and patrons to stay about twenty feet apart outside during the short weekend performances. Her artists also can't accept tips in person.
Wolski said bringing joy to the community is a privilege, but these performances are critical for another reason.
"We are able to give employment to our regional musicians, which not many people can say right now. Our musicians lost all of their work, and we aren't looking at returning to fully staged operas or symphonies or live theater indoors anytime soon," Wolski said.
Governor Inslee's new order applies to all live outdoor and indoor entertainment across the state of Washington. It also applies to drive-in concerts, comedy clubs, DJs and live music in restaurants. It will go into effect on Monday, July 20.
