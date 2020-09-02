OLYMPIA, Wash - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette company JUUL.
In the lawsuit, Ferguson claims the company used deceptive marketing strategies to target youth. He also claims that JUUL failed to meet proper licensing requirements from August 2016 until August 2018, which means every sale of a JUUL device in Washington was unlawful.
In an email sent to the Spokesman-Review newspaper, Austin Finan, a spokesman for JUUL, said the company would respond to allegations in the lawsuit “through the appropriate legal channels” but defended its efforts fight underage use while seeking to get adult smokers away from regular cigarettes. It has reduced the number of products and ended television, print and digital product advertising, he said.
It also has submitted information to the Food and Drug Administration with “comprehensive scientific evidence to support the harm reduction potential of its products and data-driven measures to address underage use,” Finan said in an email.
