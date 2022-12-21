SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is continuing his push to hold national pharmacies accountable for their alleged role in the state's opioid epidemic.
On Thursday, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid in King County Superior Court. He also announced resolutions with five other companies that produced or sold opioids, which will bring Washington state's total recoveries to more than $1.1 billion to fund opioid abatement and treatment programs.
According to a release from the attorney general's office, these resolutions won't be final until each company evaluates the number of states that join the settlements. If the resolutions become final, the amount will be split between the state, county and city governments.
"Opioids tore apart Washington families, overburdened our health care system and caused an epidemic of addiction we are still struggling to contain," Ferguson said. "My office won a billion dollars to help fund recovery efforts, but I am not done. I will continue to hold accountable the corporations that enriched themselves off the suffering of Washington families."
Ferguson's lawsuit claims the named pharmacy chains collectively ignored federal regulations, put profits over safety and knowingly oversupplied prescription opioids into Washington state.
The suit also states the pharmacies had a "wealth of data" to monitor and dispense prescriptions in a safe way, but they failed to provide that information to their own pharmacists.