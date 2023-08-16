SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney Generals Office filed a lawsuit against O'Reilly Auto Parts for discrimination and retaliation against pregnant employees.
This lawsuit claims that O'Reilly refused pregnant workers reasonable workplace accommodations, "such as the ability to sit or rest, limit how much they lift or handle hazardous materials, allow flexibility for restroom breaks and pump breastmilk for their newborn babies after returning to work postpartum."
It also claims O'Reilly managers retaliated by "demoting them, threatening termination and forcing them to take unpaid leave or quit altogether."
At least 22 woman claim they suffered physical, emotional and financial hard as a result of O'Reilly's discrimination.
There are 169 auto part stores across 27 counties in Washington.
“Pregnant Washingtonians should not have to choose between healthy, safe pregnancies and their livelihoods,” Ferguson said. “My office will hold O’Reilly and any other employer accountable when they violate the law and endanger the health of their employees and their babies.”
At the beginning of this investigation, there were at least 134 requests for pregnancy accommodations made in Washington between Jan. 2019 to Feb. 2023. The state claims the company was unresponsive and uncooperative leading so Ferguson filed the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for O’Reilly Auto Parts says the company is "surprised with both the characterization of the facts and the filing of the Complaint. Our policies and practices are designed to, and do, comply with Washington’s Healthy Starts Act and the Law Against Discrimination. "
The statement goes on to say the company's policies prevent discrimination and retaliation against pregnant applicants and team members, provide for reasonable accommodation in compliance with these Acts, and prohibit retaliation for exercising their rights under them.
Court documents claim O'Reilly managers required them to lift more than the weight limit recommended as safe by their doctors. As a result, the plaintiffs claim they experienced dizziness, cramping or physical symptoms.
Some also stated that they experienced verbal harassment for taking breaks or using the restroom too much. One women said, "managers hid the stools they used during breaks to rest, including one who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and blood clots in her legs."
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties along with enhanced penalties for violations that targeted or impacted workers on the basis of sex discriminations. The civil penalties are $7,500 for each violation and the enhanced penalties are $5,000 per violation.
Ferguson is hoping that the lawsuit obtains damages and restitution for people who were harmed by the actions of O'Reilly managers.
NonStop Local has reached out to O'Reilly Auto Parts for a statement regarding this lawsuit, they have not responded.