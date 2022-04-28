OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service.
The lawsuit claims a federal environmental law was violated when they decided, in February, to replace 165,000 vehicles with primarily gas-powered models, instead of electric ones.
The lawsuit claims the postal service chose a manufacturer, signed a contract and gave a substantial down payment before it released any environmental review. When a review was released, it "depended on a contactor with no experience making electric vehicles, ignored reasonable alternatives, discounted the air quality and climate effects of a new fleet of gas-powered trucks and relied on an assumption that any upgrades to its vehicle fleet would be environmentally beneficial."
Right now, the postal service has 212,000 vehicles that are on the road delivering mail at least six days a week to nearly every community in the country. Most of them were manufactured between 1986-94, making them increasingly expensive to operate and maintain.
“The ‘Magna Carta’ of environmental law requires government to look before it leaps by considering reasonable alternatives and allowing the people’s voices to inform decisions,” Ferguson said. “Postmaster DeJoy illegally leapt towards gas-powered vehicles without sufficiently considering alternatives. Postmaster DeJoy failed to uphold his responsibility to protect our shared environment.”
Recent legislation in Washington requires the state to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below 1990 levels by 2030.