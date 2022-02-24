SPOKANE, Wash, - Providence Health's Spokane hospitals are two of 14 Washington hospitals targeted in a lawsuit coming down from Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The lawsuit alleges that five Swedish and nine Providence hospitals failed to ensure low-income patients received discounts they were entitled to under Washington law while "aggressively" collecting their money.
The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, alleges these hospitals committed the following violations:
- Training employees to aggressively collect payment without regard for a patient’s eligibility for financial assistance, instructing them to use a specific script when communicating with patients that gives patients the impression that they are expected to pay for their care. Providence instructed employees: “don’t accept the first no”;
- Failing to notify patients they were eligible for charity care financial assistance when the providers determined they qualified for assistance;
- And sending more than 54,000 patient accounts to debt collection, despite knowing the patients were eligible for financial assistance. These 54,000 patient accounts totaled more than $70 million. Under Washington’s current charity care law, those patients were eligible for discounts on their bills. Moreover, under its own charity care policies that Providence promoted, these patients should have been eligible for full write-offs of their medical debt.
According to Ferguson's office, more than 1.8 million Washingtonians are eligible for protections under the charity care law.
"Current law requires hospitals to provide Washington families making up to 100 percent of the federal poverty level with care without requiring that they pay out-of-pocket expenses, including co-pays and deductibles, after their insurance is exhausted. Hospitals are required to provide Washingtonians making between 101 percent and 200 percent of the federal poverty level with discounts on their out-of-pocket expenses," the office said in a statement.
