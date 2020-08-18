SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he's leading a coalition of states that will file a lawsuit today in Washington's federal court. According to Ferguson's office, the lawsuit is to challenge operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS) that "threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November."
Ferguson's office said cuts to USPS, including cutting staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers and removing critical mail sorting equipment, threatens the timely delivery of mail to Americans.
Legal claims made by Ferguson:
- Ferguson asserts that the Postmaster General has acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.
- The law requires that changes at the U.S. Postal Service that cause a nationwide impact in mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. The commission then evaluates the proposal through a procedure that includes public notice and comment. The Trump Administration’s failure to perform this mandatory duty deprived the states of their statutory right to notice and comment on USPS’ nationwide service changes.
- Ferguson’s lawsuit seeks to block the unlawful service reductions and operational changes at the Postal Service.
- Washington is leading the lawsuit, joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Assistant Attorney Generals Kristin Beneski, Nathan Bays, Andrew Hughes and Cristina Sepe as well as Deputy Solicitors General Emma Grunberg, Tera Heintz and Krl Smith are handling the case for Washington.
The lawsuit filedin the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington includes Michigan and Wisconsin, the Pennsylvania attorney general is leading a separate lawsuit.
