WASHINGTON - Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a new initiative to combat robocalls in Washington.
On top of a robocall complaint form, the attorney general's office launched a website with descriptions of robocalls and telemarketing scams, including how to recognize them.
The robocall complaint form includes specific questions for reporting the details of a suspicious call to help the attorney general's office better track and discover patterns for robocalls in the state
“Robocalls are more than just annoying, they can also be illegal,” Ferguson said. “Many of our cases are based on tips we receive from Washingtonians. If robocalls are harassing you, please file a complaint with my office.”
