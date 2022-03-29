Phishing

Phishing is one of the most common online scams. It’s a form of social engineering, meaning a scam in which the “human touch” is used to trick people. One offline form of phishing is when you receive a scam phone call where someone claims to be calling from the fraud department at your bank and requests your account number as verification.

With online phishing, scammers do the same kind of thing but use emails and links to fraudulent websites to fool users. In your spam folder, you’ll often see messages claiming to be from Bank of America and others. These links lead to imitation bank sites designed to capture your personal banking information.

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a new initiative to combat robocalls in Washington.

On top of a robocall complaint form, the attorney general's office launched a website with descriptions of robocalls and telemarketing scams, including how to recognize them.

The robocall complaint form includes specific questions for reporting the details of a suspicious call to help the attorney general's office better track and discover patterns for robocalls in the state

“Robocalls are more than just annoying, they can also be illegal,” Ferguson said. “Many of our cases are based on tips we receive from Washingtonians. If robocalls are harassing you, please file a complaint with my office.”

