OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Friday he is leading a multi-state lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its regulations on a drug used for abortions, which he called excessively burdensome.
In a release, Ferguson's office pointed out this is the 10th case he has filed against the Biden administration, including four victories. He has yet to lose a case against this White House.
At issue is the way the FDA regulates mifepristone. Ferguson said there's evidence the drug is safer than Tylenol, a claim the Association of Reproductive Health Physicians (ARHP) agrees with. The ARHP also pointed out the drug is statistically safer than taking a pregnancy to term.
"The federal government has known for years that mifepristone is safe and effective," Ferguson said. "In the wake of the Supreme Court’s radical decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the FDA is now exposing doctors, pharmacists and patients to unnecessary risk. The FDA's excessive restrictions on this important drug have no basis in medical science."
Ferguson also filed an injunction asking the court to stop enforcement of restrictions on the drug while the court battle plays out.
Mifepristone is one of a two drug regimen for medical abortions approved by the FDA, with a misoprostol being the second dose. To prescribe mifepristone, providers must be specially certified by the drug distributor in advance. To receive the prescription, patients and providers sign an agreement that certifies the patient has decided to take the drugs to end their pregnancy — regardless of whether they are seeking an abortion or are being treated for a miscarriage, another common use for mifepristone. A copy of the agreement must be included in the patient’s medical records. To dispense mifepristone, pharmacies also must be specially certified.
The attorney general's lawsuit argues the restrictions on prescribing and dispensing mifepristone are burdensome, harmful and unnecessary, and expose providers and patients to unnecessary privacy and safety risks. Ferguson argued those risks are made more severe by growing criminalization of abortion around the country in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the 2022 decision that overturned the constitutional right to abortion recognized by the court’s Roe v. Wade decision.