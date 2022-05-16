SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking protections for out-of-state abortion providers in preparation of the Supreme Court's potential reversal of Roe V. Wade.
For providers to get a medical license in Washington, they typically have to go through a criminal background check. Certain prosecutions and crimes may disqualify them from getting licensed.
Ferguson sent a letter to medical, osteopathic and nursing commissions in Washington urging them to use discretion and allow providers who have been penalized in states with anti-choice laws but otherwise meet Washington standards to practice medicine here.
“If the United States Supreme Court eliminates the federal right to abortion and reproductive care, medical providers who come to Washington to practice should be not penalized for providing this essential care that is legal in Washington,” Ferguson said. “We have the opportunity here to stand up for our values that voters have adopted into law.”