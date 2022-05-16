Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data

SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking protections for out-of-state abortion providers in preparation of the Supreme Court's potential reversal of Roe V. Wade. 

For providers to get a medical license in Washington, they typically have to go through a criminal background check. Certain prosecutions and crimes may disqualify them from getting licensed. 

Ferguson sent a letter to medical, osteopathic and nursing commissions in Washington urging them to use discretion and allow providers who have been penalized in states with anti-choice laws but otherwise meet Washington standards to practice medicine here. 

“If the United States Supreme Court eliminates the federal right to abortion and reproductive care, medical providers who come to Washington to practice should be not penalized for providing this essential care that is legal in Washington,” Ferguson said. “We have the opportunity here to stand up for our values that voters have adopted into law.”

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!