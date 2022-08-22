FILE – AG Ferguson

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, during a news conference in Seattle. Nineteen states, including Washington, are suing over the Trump administration's effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren/ AP Photos

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. 

Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses.

Map of the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline

TC Energy proposed modifications to the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline, which runs through Idaho and Washington. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion to oppose the modifications on Aug. 22. 

According to a public notice from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the proposal would modify three compressor stations, in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, to increase the capacity of the pipeline by about 150,000 dekatherms per day. 

The GTN is owned by TC Energy, a Canadian company that lobbied for the Keystone XL. 

In his motion to oppose the expansion, Ferguson argued it would undermine the State of Washington's carbon emission reduction goals. If GTN is expanded, his motion said, the emissions from the pipeline would comprise 48% of the region's target total emissions from all sources in 2050.

KHQ reached out to TC Energy for comment on Ferguson's filings, but we have not heard back yet. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!