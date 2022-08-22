OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county.
Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses.
According to a public notice from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the proposal would modify three compressor stations, in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, to increase the capacity of the pipeline by about 150,000 dekatherms per day.
The GTN is owned by TC Energy, a Canadian company that lobbied for the Keystone XL.
In his motion to oppose the expansion, Ferguson argued it would undermine the State of Washington's carbon emission reduction goals. If GTN is expanded, his motion said, the emissions from the pipeline would comprise 48% of the region's target total emissions from all sources in 2050.
KHQ reached out to TC Energy for comment on Ferguson's filings, but we have not heard back yet.