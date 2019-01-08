Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants to hear from Washington residents who were impacted by the Dec. 27 - Dec. 28 statewide 911 outage.
The outage, which lasted more than 12 hours, was the second lengthy statewide outage of the emergency call system managed by CenturyLink since 2014, according to the Attorney General's Office.
“For the second time, CenturyLink has fallen short of its obligation to provide reliable 911 services for Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. “If you called for help during this outage, only to be met with a busy signal, please share your story with my office. We want to know exactly how CenturyLink’s failure impacted the people of our state.”
Back in 2014, Ferguson recommended the Utilities and Transportation Commission fine CenturyLink the maximum $11.5 million. At that time, Ferguson highlighted the testimony of an Everett mother who was home alone with her twin 5-year-old kids and was forced to arm herself with a kitchen knife to ward off an intruder after 37 unsuccessful attempts to get through 911, according to the AG's office.
CenturyLink was fined $2.9 million, which Ferguson said he was "deeply disappointed" in.
If you were impacted by the most recent 911 outage in December, email your story to 911outage@atg.wa.gov. You may or may not be contacted for follow up.