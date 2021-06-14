OLYMPIA, Wash. - With vaccinated Washingtonians eager to win one of the state's weekly vaccination lotteries, The Attorney General’s Office and Washington’s Lottery are warning to beware of scam calls related to the winnings.
According to authorities, there have been reports of scammers attempting to use the lottery to steal banking and personal information.
Washington's Lottery will contact winners primarily by phone, email and as a last resort, text message. They will never ask for bank account information or social security numbers.
If you aren't sure if a call, email or text claiming you've won the money is legit, you can call Washington's Lottery at 360-810-2888 to verify.
Here's a couple of things to look out for as the lottery drawing continue:
- A call or text purporting to be from the Lottery that comes from an out-of-state number. Calls will come from state-owned phones with either 253 or 564 area codes, both from Western Washington.
- A caller who can’t or won’t answer detailed questions about the program.
- A caller who is rude or pushy, and demands personal information right away.
- A caller who demands your Social Security number or banking information over the phone as a condition to claim your prize.
- A caller who says you must first pay a fee to claim your prize.
- Any email prize notification that does not come from “@doh.wa.gov.” Official prize notification emails related to “Shot of a Lifetime” will come from a Washington Department of Health email address ending in “@doh.wa.gov.” Be wary of any email prize notification that comes from a personal email address or one that mimics a state government agency.
- An email that requires you to click on a link or open an attachment — do not click on links or attachments, they can be malicious.
- A call, email or text informing you of your COVID Lottery winnings even though you know you have not been immunized.