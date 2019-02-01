EDMONDS, Wash. - A bakery owner in Edmonds, Washington is stirring up mixed reactions all because of his 'build the wall' cookie decoration.

Ken Bellingham baked cookies and decorated them with the words 'build the wall' on them.

Someone outraged by the decorations posted a message on social media, calling out Bellingham for supporting racist ideals and policies.

Bellingham says he's received backlash nationwide because of the post.

He then posted on social media saying he wouldn't make any more cookies of a 'political nature', but Bellingham has since changed his mind and has brought back the 'build the wall" cookie decoration saying he won't be denied his right to free speech.

Bellingham says the country does need improved border security, but for the bakery owner of 26 years he says it’s not about his beliefs but business.

Bellingham claims his business has tripled since the controversy.