SPOKANE, Wash. - A gaggle of grouse geniuses gathered in a garage in Spokane on Tuesday.
With that many biologists in one place, there has to be a special name to mark the occasion, right?
"We call this a 'wing bee,' when we get together to process the wings," said Sarah Garrison.
Garrison is a small game specialist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and said it's not like a spelling bee. Biologists are, in fact, studying forest grouse.
"It can get a little tricky, but we have some good experts in the room to help us out with it," Garrison said.
Wing and tail samples from each harvested bird are collected by hunters in a special paper bag, and then dropped in a barrel at sites across the state.
"Then we go through them at the end of the season to identify species, sex and age from the wings and tails that we collect," Garrison said.
That data helps scientists track which species are located in different parts of the state, and monitor the health of the grouse population statewide.
"So we can adjust our management actions accordingly–our harvest regulations, those sorts of things–making sure that we're harvesting sustainably and conserving the population long term," Garrison said.
The work is important, not just for the biologists, but for hunters too.
"I think most hunters really understand the role they play in managing and conserving the populations," Garrison said. "The data that we get from them is really important for making sure that we're managing the population well and enabling that opportunity for harvest to continue, so I think they see a lot of value in that."
