The anticipated arrival of the Washington-bred Cosmic Crisp apple is almost here.
Cosmic Crisp apples will start shipping to retailers next week on Sunday, Dec. 1. A spokesperson for Cosmic Crisp says the apples will be available nationally with a limited supply this season.
The Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever bred in Washington state and was developed by Washington State University. Washington growers paid for the research that began in the late 90's and will have the exclusive rights to sell them for the first 10 years.
"The Cosmic Crisp® brand apple varietal is the moonshot made real—the perfect balance of flavor and texture, the longest storage life, and a natural resistance to browning," a flyer for the apples describes. "The remarkable result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University’s world-class tree fruit breeding program, Cosmic Crisp® is the first branded apple to be named by consumers. 'Cosmic' references the apple’s starburst-like lenticels on the surface. 'Crisp' links to its parent, the Honeycrisp."
The apple variety keeps for a long time in storage and the refrigerator and is expected to be a game changer with its flavor and baking opportunities.
“It’s ultra-crisp, very juicy and has a good balance of sweetness and tartness," WSU's Kate Evans told the Associated Press.
Those wishing to become consumers of the Cosmic Crisp can keep track of locations to purchase them through the Cosmic Crisp Facebook page and website. You can check with your local producer retailer for availability.
Some will be available for purchase online on the Fruit Company website after Dec. 1.
This year, about 465,000 40-pound boxes will be available, but 2 million are expected in 2020 before ballooning to over 21 million in 2026.
