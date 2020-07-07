Businesses in Washington state are now required to turn away customers who refuse to wear a mask or face covering.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the statewide proclamation last week, saying businesses may not serve any customer - services or goods - if they do no comply with the state-wide face covering order beginning on Tuesday, July 7.
“We’re doing this because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 all over the state,” Inslee said. “The better we can protect ourselves from the virus, the better we can avoid repeating some of the painful measures we had to take in the spring to shutdown the economy.”
Violations are a gross misdemeanor and businesses risk fines and losing their business license if they don't comply.
The face covering exemptions under the governor’s original order issued remain: people who are deaf or have hearing loss and those who have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask, don’t need to don a facial covering, nor do children age 5 and younger. And people engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants don’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
Inslee's office and law enforcement agencies have each stated the focus for the mandate will be education and seeking voluntary compliance first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.