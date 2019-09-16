SPOKANE, Wash.- Legal Cannabis products in Washington state go through careful testing before being approved and sold in stores in Spokane.
With two cases of lung illness related to vaping, health officials are warning people not to smoke.
When it comes to purchasing or using THC cartridges there are several indicators that prove a product has been approved and is safe.
Jordan Hill works at 4:20 Friendly in Spokane and explained what he says is the most important one, the distributor numbers located on the packaging.
"The numbers don't change, and it's located on the packing near the barcode. Each company has a specific one. That's one way to establish it is a legitimate company.," Hill said. "You can just type this website listed under the barcode too and it opens a PDF file that shows all the test results."
That testing ensure harmful toxins and ingredients don't reach the consumer.
"All the things that are truly harmful to us, they do have a limit the state has predetermined and set.. You can see with all of this [trough the PDF link] the product has passed. This has been regulated by our department of health."
What Hill said you cannot go by when identifying black market products are things like oil color, oil amount, or what the body of the cartridge looks like.
Although the most common cartridge type is a CCELL. But less reputable companies use ones that look similar.
As for the cannabis products 4:20 Friendly carries, Hill tells me they are very picky about who they carry.
"We like to work with people who are very transparent and who are willing to test their stuff and say 'if you have any questions we are willing to talk about it,'" Hill said.
As for the numerous cases of lung illness related to vaping, Hill says he thinks it's caused by products coming from the streets and not the state approved cannabis companies.
"Going around the system you loss that trust, at that point you will only find someone who will give you whatever you are looking for."
Hill hopes from now on people will just come to cannabis shops instead of risking buying bad juice.
"I don't know why you wouldn't just come to a shop out of the get go. Just come talk to us, we will be able to answer any questions, and if you have concerns we can address it. Plus, we aren't going to force you to buy."