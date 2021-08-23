Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement in light of the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:
“This approval will build more confidence and trust in the vaccines, which are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death from COVID-19. For anyone in Eastern Washington who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, I encourage you to talk to your doctor. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family. It's how we beat this pandemic and restore our way of life.
“Life under this pandemic has been full of fear—fear of the unknown, isolation, and uncertainty. What gave us hope from the beginning was the promise of American ingenuity and innovation. The COVID-19 vaccines, made possible by President Trump’s historic partnership with the private sector, turned that hope into a reality. The vaccines are saving lives, lowering risks so we can keep our schools and businesses open, and giving people the courage to dream again.”