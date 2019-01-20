Watch again

Senate Bill No. 5001 would make Washington the first state in the country to legalize "recomposition," an alternative to burial and cremation.

Recomposition is a natural process to turn human bodies into soil. A body is covered in natural materials, like wood chips, then breaks down into about a cubic yard of soil over a period of a few weeks. The soil is "indistinguishable from any other soil and could be used just about anywhere," according to Sen. Jamie Pedersen.

"It's pretty astonishing that in 2019, we're left with two legal ways to dispose of remains, both of which have been around for thousands of years: burying or burning," Pedersen said to the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce.

SB 5001 would also introduce a second, alternative to burial and cremation: alkaline hydrolysis. Often referred to as "flameless cremation," the method is currently legal in 19 states, including Idaho.

If passed, the bill would go into effect in May 2020.