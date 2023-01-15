OLYMPIA, Wash. - While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access.
Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing for patients seeking abortion care, provide protection to consumer reproductive health data and protect employers that provide reproductive health care services.
Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) is among the legislators leading that push.
Riccelli introduced HB 1340, which would ensure health providers can't be disciplined or have their license denied for "unprofessional conduct" if that was the result of providing reproductive health care or gender affirming care that is legal in Washington state.
“Washington will remain a place where access to essential healthcare will be vigorously protected, and that includes protecting the providers who ensure patients can get care," said Riccelli. "Spokane and other communities across the border have seen an increase in patients coming from Idaho seeking reproductive health care because of the laws passed in that state and with that increase comes more risk that our providers could have their license to practice threatened.”
While Democrats have made strengthening abortion protections a priority this session, legislative Republicans have said limiting that right isn't a priority, acknowledging that the state's voters are on average decidedly pro-choice.