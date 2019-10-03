SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Democrats want to Cancel Matt Shea, or at least they want donors to stop giving money to the Shea Campaign. This week KHQ learned of a website built specifically to dry up Matt Shea’s campaign funding.
Here’s a paragraph from the website:
“White Nationalism in Washington State is not a thing of the past. Supporters of Matt Shea must denounce his actions and recognize that if they fund him, they are also funding the growth of White Nationalism in Washington State. Tweet Shea’s Donors and urge them to stop funding Shea’s efforts for extremism.”
The site calls out Shea for white nationalism, training children to prepare for a holy war, and more.
The website was paid for by the Washington State Democrats, which is chaired by former Washington Secretary of State candidate Tina Podlodowski.
