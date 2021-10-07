SHELTON, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a Washington State Department of Corrections officer was shot Thursday morning in Shelton, Q13 Fox Seattle reported.
DOC officials told Q13 that the officer was hit by an unknown shooter around 6 a.m. when he was getting out of his car at the Shelton DOC field office.
He was then taken to an area-hospital and is being treated with a non-life-threatening injury.
Earlier this morning, the Mason County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook saying they were looking for a potentially armed and dangerous person in the downtown Shelton area. Their post has been updated, saying the perimeters are open and the K9 track has stopped.