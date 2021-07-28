A proposal drafted by the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) includes closing prison units across the state in an effort to cut back on prison spending.
The proposal was first shared by the DOC in May 2021, which cited several factors contributing to the proposal.
From March 2020 to June 2021, the prison system in Washington has seen a 54% decrease in admissions compared to the same time-frames the two years prior. This decrease has left nearly 4,000 vacant beds in prisons across the state.
This decrease in admissions can be attributed to factors such as intervention, diversion, treatment, and re-entry programs for inmates. In addition, the new 2021-2023 budget, passed by state legislature and signed by Governor Inslee, requires that the DOC reduces prison spending by $80 million over the next two years.
"With a significant increase in the number of vacant beds, the state must address this unfunded capacity issue now" said the DOC report on this proposal.
The DOC has adopted a phased approach to handle the transition statewide.
- First Step: Prison facilities will consolidate under-utilized units within facilities.
- Phase 1: Prisons will introduce low-impact closures, which includes little change for inmates and staff
- Phase 2: Prisons will use high-impact closures, which includes inmates and staff being potentially transferred to other facilities.
The DOC says each phase takes a different approach to the issue and will be discussed with key groups and stakeholders.
Phase two conversations will start as early as August with the Monroe Correctional Complex, which has the largest staff and incarcerated population currently under consideration. The DOC will be speaking with staff, labor partners, incarcerated individuals, families, advocacy groups, volunteers, and elected leaders connected to all impacted facilities.
The proposal plans to close or consolidate prison units at facilities including Clallam Bay Corrections Center, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, Mission Creek Corrections Center for Women, Monroe Correctional Complex, Washington State Penitentiary and more.
To learn more about the proposal, click here.