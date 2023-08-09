SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invites the public to attend a virtual hearing and submit input on a proposed rule change to the white sturgeon fishing season on Lake Roosevelt.
Since 2018, the fishery has opened in June and closed in September. WDFW is proposing a transition to its fall fishery to take advantage of the cooler water temperatures.
These temperatures will reduce stress on sturgeon that are caught and released.
The Lake Roosevelt sturgeon fishery is currently closed to fishing by permanent rule. Now, rule changes would open Roosevelt to a fishing season of September 16 - November 30.
There would be a daily limit of one and an annual limit of two. The harvest slot limit would be 53-63 inches fork length (the length of a fish from the tip of the snout to the fork of the tail).
Before approving this rule, the public can comment on the proposed rule by sending an email to roosevelt-sturgeon@PublicInput.com or by leaving a voicemail at (855) 925-2801 and entering project code 5179.
The public comment period closes on August 22 and the rule change is expected to be adopted on September 5.