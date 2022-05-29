STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is continuing their investigation into a cougar attack Saturday near Fruitland that left a 9-year-old girl in the hospital.
Staci Lehman, Communications Manager for WDFW, wasn't able to provide an update on the girl's condition in an interview Sunday afternoon.
"I don't have any details about what happened in the attack, but my understanding is that it was so fast, there's nothing she could've done," Lehman said.
What is known is that 9-year-old girl was attending camp near Fruitland, about an hour and a half northwest of Spokane, when she was attacked, and that someone at the camp was able to shoot and kill the cougar.
Lehman said WDFW officers were at the scene on Sunday investigating.
"We're also preparing the cougar carcass to be tested for diseases—to see if it was sick, ill, starving, or anything like that—to help determine what would spur an attack," Lehman said.
Especially because cougar attacks are extremely rare.
"In the last 100 years in Washington State, we've only had two fatal cougar attacks, and prior to this incident there were 19 injury attacks."
The reason?
"Generally, cougars don't want to be around us any more than we want to be around them," Lehman said. "If you run into one in the wild, nine times out of 10, it's going to turn around and get away from you as fast as it can."
Regardless, stories like a cougar attack on a little girl can be terrifying, since cougars have been caught on camera close to Spokane—even in videos from a year ago in Ephrata and doorbell camera video from North Spokane in May of 2019.
"There's cougars all over the state. Obviously in an area where there's less humans, there's going to be more cougars," Lehman explained. "As we've seen though in areas like here in Spokane Valley, there's a river that runs through this whole city. Cougars go wherever there's water, as do other wildlife. Rivers are known as wildlife corridors—animals will use it to travel along the river to find prey and water."
Lehman reiterated that cougar encounters, let alone attacks, are extremely rare. But she still had some useful tips if people find themselves in that unlikely situation.
"Make noise when you're hiking, carry bear spray, give the cougar space, make eye contact with it, walk backwards–never turn your back and never run," Lehman said. "If it gets aggressive, make yourself look as large as possible and yell at it.
"If it acts like it is going to attack, throw rocks, a water bottle, or use your bear spray," Lehman continued.
And if nothing deters it?
"If it does attack, do your best to stay on your feet and fight back. Don't play dead with a cougar."
You can find all those tips, and many more, on the WDFW's website by clicking here.