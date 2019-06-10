The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking anyone who might find what they believe is an abandoned wild animal to leave it be.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the department said WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine is currently caring for juvenile animals that should have been left alone. Those animals include owls, coyotes, mink, raccoons and even a pigeon.
"Please folks, 99.9% of the time the parent is nearby and will take care of its babies," the post said. "When humans intervene, animals often have to be put down."