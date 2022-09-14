WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state.
The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with also be available.
These clinics are open to everybody who is eligible for vaccinations. Appointments can be made online, and will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To register ahead of time, click here.
DATES/TIMES:
- Central Washington University: Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
- September 23, 10am-2pm: Eastern Washington University, Cheney
- October 6, 2pm-6pm: Washington State University, Vancouver
- October 21, 11am-3pm: Central Washington University, Ellensburg