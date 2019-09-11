The Washington State Department of Health has confirmed the first case of severe lung disease linked to the use of vaping devices in the state.
“The symptoms of this patient match what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked all state and local health jurisdictions to be on the lookout for in regards to the nationwide investigation into this matter,” said Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy. “This is the first patient identified in Washington associated with this outbreak.”
According to the Washington State Department of Health, Seattle and King County have reported the patient is a young male adult who recorded after being hospitalized in August.
The CDC is currently investigating the lung disease outbreak. Vaping is not identified as a definitive cause, but all causes have a history of using vaping products.