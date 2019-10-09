SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane was greeted by a rare October snowstorm overnight, which left behind a mess of damaged trees and debris.
Homeowners now have to deal with the aftermath and according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, those damaged trees can still be dangerous.
DNR offered the following five tips to homeowners to stay safe around storm-damaged trees:
- Never touch or attempt to remove fallen limbs from downed or sagging power lines; always report downed lines to your local utility company.
- Keep away from areas where uprooted trees may have damaged underground utilities.
- Avoid walking underneath trees that have broken limbs dangling.
- If you need to inspect a tree after a storm, do not walk underneath its suspended branches or leaning trunk. Approach a leaning tree from the opposite side of the direction it is leaning. Binoculars are great for inspecting trees from a safe distance.
- Refrain from doing tree work yourself. Pruning large limbs or removing trees is dangerous business that requires specialized equipment and training.
DNR also reminds homeowners to be wary of being approached by unskilled tree cutters who might pressure them into costly and unnecessary work, cause additional property damage or operate without proper licensing or insurance.
They also offered five additional tips to ensure homeowners, property and trees are cared for properly:
- Hire a company that's licensed, bonded and insured. Look to see if it's certified by the International Society of Arboriculture.
- Seek at least three estimates; ask for copies of the estimates in writing.
- Never put down a deposit for work without a signed contract that includes the company's refund policy.
- Ask for references and check them.
- Reject any company that recommends "topping" your tree. Don't top trees.
Contact DNR's Urban and Community Forestry Program for additional guidance.
