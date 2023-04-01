OLYMPIA, Wash. — After a pause of 15 years, the Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to ramp up its prescribed burning program on state trust lands this spring, including a burn in Deer Park and several in Okanogan County.
The department stopped "broadcast burning," larger prescribed burns usually a few hundred acres, about 15 years ago as it worked with stakeholders to create better smoke management policies.
Restarting the burns on state trust lands is a welcome development for the department, because prescribed burns are a particularly effective wildfire mitigation strategy.
"All told, it's one of the most wide reaching and cost-effective tools we have for forest management and restoring our forests to their more historical state," DNR Communications Manager Will Rubin said.
Controlled burns are beneficial for firefighters and the environment, according to Rubin.
For firefighters, the burns create areas where they know they don't have to dedicate extensive resources, allowing them to focus on other areas.
As for the environment, the burns are a way to return forests to a natural equilibrium.
"We're reintroducing what was historically a pattern every 10-12-15 years hundreds of years ago this is how the forest self-regulated... it's also something Native Americans have used since time immemorial," Rubin said. "If people go out... next spring they'll see regrowth that wasn't there before, they'll see more species, especially wildflowers."
Prescribed fires do come with some downsides, particularly smoke and how difficult it can be to plan for them.
According to Rubin, these fires produce less smoke than your normal wildfires, and the smoke doesn't stick around as long.
To avoid burning in an unsafe way, the DNR has to keep an eye out for the perfect weather conditions. That means the fires can be rescheduled on short notice.
"Safety is one of those things that comes first," Rubin said. "We're not going to burn if it's not safe, if there's a chance of the weather pattern shifting and blowing smoke somewhere we don't want it."
While planning can be difficult, the DNR makes it easy to keep up to date on their expected burn times via twitter, email alerts, their website and postcards.
This spring, the DNR plans to conduct burns in the following areas:
- Airport: 659 acres near Glenwood in Klickitat County
- Black Diamond – Aeneas Valley: 142 acres near Tonasket in Okanogan County
- Black Diamond – Havillah: 398 acres near Tonasket in Okanogan County
- Boggs Pit: 240 acres near Deer Park in Spokane County
- Plumback: 195 acres near Cle Elum in Kittitas County
- Sinlahekin: 140 acres near Loomis in Okanogan County
- South Park: 370 acres near Glenwood in Klickitat County