OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new faster, easier, and more intuitive and accessible Gray Notebook was recently published by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to see their quarterly performance reports.
While the reimagined, interactive Gray Notebook still relies on accountability, credibility, and transparency as its driving forces, they have done numerous format changes that put the users in the driver’s seat.
The gray notebooks new features include:
- Main menu buttons to direct users to their path of interest
- Subject-centric interface to reduce guesswork of article publication dates
- Easy-to-find and clearly labeled tabs
- Five years of articles and data
- Options to filter data and highlight trends by quarter or year
- Fully downloadable data
This resource includes sections on executive direction, safety, the environment, mobility, economic vitality, and stewardship. Within each of these sections there is an abundance of information to answer any questions you may have about any of these topics.
WSDOT has provided some of the quarterly numbers ending March 31:
- WSDOT and its partners recorded more than 20,000 safe wildlife crossings in the Snoqualmie Pass East Project area since 2019.
- Annual traffic fatality crashes between 2020-21 on Washington public roads increased 15.5% to 663.
- Serious injury and fatal crashes between 2013-21 on Washington public roads have increased 52.5% to 3,587.
- WSDOT missed 44% of its highway maintenance asset condition targets in 2022.
- Amtrak Cascades ridership increased 70% between 2021-22 to approximately 427,000 passengers.
- Washington State Ferries completed 97.7% of its 35,224 regularly scheduled trips between the months of January-March of this year.
For even more information, you can visit WSDOT's website.