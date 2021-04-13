WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is immediately pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine be halted due to six people developing a rare blood clotting disorder after getting the vaccine.
Across the U.S., more than 6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. In Washington, about 149,000 doses have been given. DOH said there's no knowledge of any of the six patients being from Washington.
Both DOH and the FDA said the risk of complications is low. DOH said people who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the vaccine should contact their health care provider.
"No definitive cause has been identified yet, but the FDA said today that a probable cause is a rare immune response generated by an individual after receiving the vaccine," DOH said.