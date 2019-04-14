Update:
COWLITZ COUNTY - The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the deputy shot and killed as 29-year-old WSU graduate Justin DeRosier.
In a press conference Sunday, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman confirmed that the it was the first time in the 165-year history of the department that a deputy had been lost in the line of duty.
Deputy DeRosier leaves behind a wife and five-month old daughter.
The sheriff's office said Deputy DeRosier was in rural Cowlitz County contacting a person related to a parking complaint when he was shot then lifeflighted for medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.
A search warrant was served at home close to where the shooting took place. However, the investigation remains active.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office shared the following message on its Facebook page Sunday:
"It is with great sorrow and sadness we announce that the Deputy killed in the line of duty in Cowlitz County last night was Deputy Justin DeRosier.
Deputy DeRosier was a Reserve Deputy and Deputy Sheriff for the Whitman County Sheriffs Office when he first started his career and later lateraled to the Cowlitz County Sheriffs Office.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, daughter, family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.
We have included a picture of Deputy Justin DeRosier along with Sheriff Brett Myers."
Previous Coverage:
Previous Coverage:
